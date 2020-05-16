Thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region could continue throughout the weekend before clearing up for weekdays, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs with a high near 67 degrees, the forecast reads. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be less than a tenth on an inch, except in higher terrain. Showers could continue into Saturday night.

Sunday, there's a 10% chance of showers after noon, but the skies are predicted to be mostly sunny. Wind speeds could pick up into Monday up to 15 mph, the weather service said.

Monday is expected to be mostly clear with a low temperature of 55 degrees, the forecast says. Rain showers could return Tuesday after noon, and there's a 20% chance of rain Tuesday before midnight.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the high 70s, the weather service said.

Click here for the rest of the National Weather Service's forecast.

RELATED: