The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts a foggy morning until about 9 a.m. Wednesday, keeping the temperatures cooler, with a high around 75 degrees.
The expected overnight low is 54.
The Colorado Springs Weather website recorded 0.31 inches of rain from Tuesday.
The weather service forecast shows a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and continuing through the night before 10 p.m.
Temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday with a high of 84. Thursday holds a 10 percent chance of precipitation between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday will bring highs near 85, reports the weather service.
The Department of Public Health and Environment reports the Air Quality Index in Colorado Springs progresses from Tuesday's "unhealthy" rating to "moderate" on Wednesday as smoke still affects visibility in the Front Range.