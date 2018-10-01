A dense fog advisory is in effect until about 10 a.m. in eastern parts of Colorado, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported. The high on Monday will be near 73, with a 10 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. in Colorado Springs.
Showers are expected to continue into Tuesday, up to a 20 percent chance of rain. A high near 79 is expected with cloudy skies, and more chances of rain throughout the night.
Wednesday is predicted to be the only sunny day this week, with a high near 82, and a 20 percent chance of rain may return Thursday. The high on Thursday is expected to be near 70, meteorologists say.
Friday also has a 10 percent chance of showers, with the high near 70, and a chance of rain will increase into the night with a 20 percent chance.
Meteorologists predict the weekend to have cooler temperatures, with a high of 58 Saturday and a low of 39 overnight. Sunday's high is expected to be near 60.