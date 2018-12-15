A possible DUI crash was causing traffic problems on I-25 Friday night near Monument.
The call came in at 6:08 p.m. near Baptist Road on the northbound side of the highway. The highway was shut down in both directions at one point.
The crash involved multiple vehicles. The initial crash reportedly happened when a vehicle traveling southbound hit the median and rolled onto the northbound side of the highway. Other vehicles were involved, but it isn't clear if they were hit directly by the vehicle that rolled or if they hit debris.
The driver of the vehicle that rolled was taken to the hospital with "moderate" but non-life threatening injuries according to Colorado State Patrol. One of the driver's passengers was also taken to the hospital. The condition of the passenger was not available at time this article was written.