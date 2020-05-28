CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A 28-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after crashing down a steep embankment Wednesday afternoon with a 5-year-old inside the vehicle, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office received a call around 1:50 p.m. about a vehicle that went off of County Road 321 just north of County Road 162.
Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen of Chaffee County, identified as the driver, and the child were both rescued from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.