Mitchell High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Annual Ceremony — With special tribute to Katheryn Yancey LaBorie, who graduated Mitchell High School in 1975 and was a flight attended killed in the 9/11 attacks, 9 a.m., Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive; d11.org/mitchell.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony — 9 a.m., Lions Park, Woodland Park; tinyurl.com/y3gh3pv6.
Colorado Springs Remembers Ceremony — With featured speaker, retired Gen. Richard B. Myers, Air Force Academy, music by Air Force Academy's 4th Infantry Division Band and In the Stairwell, 10 a.m., Memorial Park Peace Officer Memorial, 280 S. Union Blvd.; cosremembers.org.