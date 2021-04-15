COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The CEO of a Colorado Springs charter school is apologizing for an assignment given to students that was titled “N-Word Journal,” according to a document provided to 11 News by members of the community.
11 News obtained a copy of the assignment in question from several viewers after a social media post started circulating earlier this week tied to a high school class at James Irwin Charter Schools. The viewers found the assignment offensive as it centered around a racial slur. The document goes on to read in part, “The N-Word is problematic because it is a part of our past history that doesn’t reconcile with our present... we will not say this word in class out of respect for the many people who find it offensive. Please treat this topic with respect, open-mindedness, and a serious attitude. It is not something to giggle over with your friends. Our approach will be ACADEMIC AND RESPECTFUL.”
Some of the questioned posed in the assignment provided to 11 News include:
“How does the N-word (in each form) make you feel?”
“Is it hard to talk about the N-word in an academic setting? Why or why not?”
“Why is this topic relevant to the novel, Their Eyes Were Watching God?” Has its use in the novel bothered you? Why or Why not?”
Read the full story here.