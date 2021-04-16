Centura Health is opening thousands of new vaccine appointments and will offer second doses to patients unable to receive them at their previous provider, the health system announced Friday.
Centura will open an additional 11,700 Pfizer vaccine spots at the Broadmoor World Arena between April 23 and April 26, according to a news release. People interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule their appointment on the Centura Health website at centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events.
Additionally, Centura opened up 10,500 spots for the Pfizer vaccine at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City between April 22 and 28, the news release said.
Individuals who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a provider unable to give the second dose may receive their second dose at a drive-up event or at a clinic in communities across the state, the news release stated.
To prepare for the second shot, individuals should:
- Call (720) 603-1380 to ensure their appointment is scheduled on the day when the correct vaccine is being given, corresponding with the brand of their first dose, either Moderna or Pfizer.
- Bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to the appointment.
- Individuals who received their first dose at a Centura clinic should reference their confirmation email for scheduling instructions, or contact (720) 603-1380 to schedule their second dose at the same location.