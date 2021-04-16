drive-up vaccination clinic

Centura Health in partnership with COVIDCheck Colorado, hosted a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs in February. Drive-up clinics at the World Arena are now scheduled to start running Friday through Monday regularly.

 the Gazette

Centura Health is opening thousands of new vaccine appointments and will offer second doses to patients unable to receive them at their previous provider, the health system announced Friday.

Centura will open an additional 11,700 Pfizer vaccine spots at the Broadmoor World Arena between April 23 and April 26, according to a news release. People interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule their appointment on the Centura Health website at centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events.

Additionally, Centura opened up 10,500 spots for the Pfizer vaccine at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City between April 22 and 28, the news release said.

Individuals who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a provider unable to give the second dose may receive their second dose at a drive-up event or at a clinic in communities across the state, the news release stated.

To prepare for the second shot, individuals should:

  • Call (720) 603-1380 to ensure their appointment is scheduled on the day when the correct vaccine is being given, corresponding with the brand of their first dose, either Moderna or Pfizer.
  • Bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to the appointment.
  • Individuals who received their first dose at a Centura clinic should reference their confirmation email for scheduling instructions, or contact (720) 603-1380 to schedule their second dose at the same location.
UCHealth offering online self-scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments
What to do if you've received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
State recommends patients who received COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Moma clinic start shots anew

 

Tags

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

Load comments