Penrose- St. Francis Neighborhood Health Center started offering COVID-19 tests Wednesday to first responders experiencing symptoms of the virus.
The site was one of seven that opened across the state at Centura Health facilities to serve firefighters, law enforcement officers and those in emergency medical services, according to a news release.
“We’ve recognized the need for additional COVID-19 testing since the onset of this pandemic and are grateful that we now have the capacity to provide this testing to our first responder community," said Dr. Shauna Gulley, chief clinical officer for Centura Health.
The site will be open based upon need and test availability, said Andrea Sinclair, a spokeswoman for Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.
It will not serve health care workers, however Centura has been testing its own employees for several weeks, she said.
Centura will use a national lab to process the tests and expects to receive results in four to six days, she said.
First responders do not need a doctor’s note to get tested at the site, but they do need to request documents from their employer before they can get tested, she said.
Employers interested in offering testing to workers should email CenturaLovesFirstResponders@centura.org to receive needed forms to get tested. First responders will need to bring the forms with them to get a test.
A Federal Emergency Management Agency test site run by UCHealth is also available to first responders, health care workers and the elderly in Colorado Springs and across the region. The test site accepts all first responders and health care workers as long as they have an ID from their employee.
The new Penrose-St. Francis site is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3027 N Circle Drive
The FEMA sponsored site run by UCHealth is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at at 175 S. Union Blvd.
The other Centura sites offering testing are in Breckenridge, Denver, Durango, Longmont, Pueblo and Westminster.