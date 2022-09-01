Centura Health announced Thursday that a hospital executive most recently from Durango will lead Penrose-St. Francis Health Services as the new chief executive officer.

Patrick Sharp is replacing former CEO Dr. Brian Erling, who left the position in early August after leading Penrose-St. Francis Health Services' two hospitals since 2018. In his new position, Sharp will oversee care that involves more than 1,000 medical staff members at facilities with 522 beds.

“I look forward to building the future of health care in such a diverse and dynamic community,” Sharp said in a news release. He was traveling and unavailable for immediate interviews.

Sharp was most recently CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, an 82-bed hospital that is part of the Centura Health System. He started in Durango in January 2021. Before coming to Colorado, he was the president and CEO of Fairview Range Regional Medical Center, a 175-bed hospital in Hibbing, Minn., from 2018 to 2021.

Penrose-St. Francis Board of Trustees Chairman Glenn Strebe said he thought Sharp was ready to step up from a small rural hospital.

"He has a proven track record of success," Strebe said.

The board functions a community voice, rather than a decision-making body, and the group did not interview other candidates during the selection process. Sharp participated in an interview with the board as part of the larger corporate selection process, he said.

Attracting employees is likely to be one of Sharp's main challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic that caused tremendous burnout among hospital employees nationally. It also caused many people to delay medical care, leaving them sicker than they would be otherwise, he said.

"We want to make sure that we have all the appropriate medical staff," he said.

Sharp will have to work on recruitment for the existing hospitals and the coming expansion. Construction is underway on a $170 million hospital, known as St. Francis Hospital InterQuest, which as of April was expected to open in July 2023 and employ 400 people. The new hospital is part of a $2 billion expansion within Centura, parent company of Penrose-St. Francis.