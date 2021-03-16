Centura Health is launching a drive-up coronavirus vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Broadmoor World Arena that will be open four days a week.
Health care workers expect to provide 2,000 Moderna vaccines on the first day of the clinic that will continue to serve residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday, according to a news release. The clinic can provide up to 6,000 vaccinations daily, Centura spokeswoman Andrea Sinclair said.
“By opening regularly-scheduled vaccine clinics, we ensure every Coloradan, regardless of race, color or ability to pay, has access to this life-saving medicine,” Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer with Centura Health, said in a statement. “We believe this vaccine truly symbolizes hope as we move toward the end of the pandemic.”
Centura Health also will start mass vaccine clinics at the the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo and Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Monday. Those clinics will also operate Friday through Monday. The Pueblo clinic can provide up to 1,000 vaccines per day and the Commerce City clinic can provide up to 2,000 per day, Sinclair said.
Appointments are available for Wednesday's Broadmoor World Arena clinic and residents can register for them at centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information.
Residents can also register for a vaccination at centura.org/vaccine-signup or by calling 866-414-1562. Coloradoans 60 and older, educators, grocery store and agricultural workers, and those with two or more high-risk health conditions are among those eligible for the vaccinations.