Cars poured into the Broadmoor World Arena parking lot Thursday afternoon for El Paso County's first drive-up coronavirus vaccine clinic.
The clinic expected to vaccinate 600 people Thursday ahead of a larger clinic on Saturday and Sunday expected to serve 4.400 people, said Brian Erling, of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. The afternoon clinic was expected to serve as a pilot for the longer two-day clinic and smooth out processes.
One of the goals of the clinic is to reach elderly residents from minority and disadvantaged communities who may have a hard time signing up for a vaccine through electronic means, he said previously. About a quarter of the people served at the clinic are expected to be residents from those communities.
The effort to sign up those residents is going well, he said.
"It is definitely harder. It takes a lot more work and a lot more of a village, which is why we have to reach out to those communities that know those groups," he said.
For example, some of the outreach has been through local churches, the Community Health Partnership, which helps to serve homeless residents and Centura's SET Family Medical Clinic, which serves low-income, uninsured and underinsured people, he said.
The clinic is also hoping to reach educators and school district employees and about a quarter of those served are expected to work in schools. Centura received a list of 10,000 people from all the local school districts to help it sign educators up for vaccines, Erling said.
Despite snow and cold temperatures forecast for this weekend — Sunday the high is expected to be 4 degrees — Centura does not expect to cancel for weather, Erling said.
"We're tough people out here," he said.
Joanne Allen, a private therapist, was one of the hundreds to get vaccinated Thursday and expected the vaccination would allow her to see her patients in person again after nearly a year.
"It's great to be able to get into the vaccine line," she said.
Centura Health expects to repeat the clinic in three weeks to ensure patients can get their second doses.
El Paso County saw the number of vaccines it received this week rise to 25,000 doses, according to a press release. The number of doses slated for the community is expected to keep rising in the coming weeks to help it catch up to other counties, said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health. The county was not receiving vaccines in proportion with its population earlier, state data showed.
In El Paso County, 73,164 vaccine doses have been administered and 2.9% of the population has received two doses making them fully vaccinated, El Paso County Health data shows.