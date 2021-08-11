Two lanes of North Academy Boulevard were closed Wednesday afternoon as Colorado Springs Utilities and police began looking into a sinkhole possibly developing in the middle of the road.
Utilities and police are looking into a defect in the center lane of southbound Academy just south of Alpine Place they think could be developing into a sinkhole.
Eric Isaacson, spokesman for Colorado Springs Utilities, said the defect is small and shallow, and likely doesn't have structural damage beneath it. Still, the left and center lanes of Academy in the area were barricaded until they could be worked on during daylight hours.
“They barricaded it off, and the plan is to locate and dig tomorrow, because it’s not apparently a real threat right now,” Colorado Springs Utilities spokesman Eric Isaacson said.
Police noticed the problem as they finished up investigations into an earlier fatal traffic accident, in which a pedestrian crossing the street was fatally struck by a driver heading south on Academy, closing several lanes.
The left and right lanes were opened just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, but police and Utilities kept the center lane, where they’d noticed the depression, closed so they could investigate it, and later closed the left lane as well.
Only the right lane is available for drivers heading south on Academy just past Maizeland Road, which police said will continue until further notice.
