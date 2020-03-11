Census invitations will begin arriving in Colorado Springs mailboxes on Thursday.
Nearly 1.5 million Americans will receive an invitation to participate between March 12 and 20. Census forms can be completed online or via phone or paper, the Census Bureau said.
Households that don't respond will receive a follow-up visit from a census worker, the agency said.
Responses, due by April 1, help direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for roads, schools and other public-service projects. They are also used to determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and political representation at all levels of government.
In Colorado, a strong turnout for the Census could mean the state gets a more powerful voice in congress.
The state has grown by more than 700,000 residents since 2010, according to state and federal estimates, which should be enough to earn an eighth seat in the House.
The state last added a congressional seat after the 2000 Census, and has added three House districts since the 1970 Census.