The cell phone of a missing 29-year-old woman from Woodland Park was last pinged two weeks ago in Gooding, Idaho, Woodland Park Police said.
Kelsey Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving Day at her house in Woodland Park
She was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweater, blue pants (possibly blue jeans), brown purse, and white shoes.
Berreth is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police said. She has brown hair.
The Woodland Park Police Department is asking anyone with information on Berreth's whereabouts to call Commander Christopher Adams at 687-9262 or via email cadams@city-woodlandpark.org.