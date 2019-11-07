A celebration of life is scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday for Bob Norris.
The Colorado Springs rancher and philanthropist died at home Sunday. He was 90.
The celebration of life will be held at the Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, Colorado Springs, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event enter is named after Norris along with Spencer Penrose.
Funeral services are private and private entombment will be at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Gate of Heaven, alongside his wife Jane, who died in 2016. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Roundup for Autism ( www.RoundupForAutism.org ) or to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors ( www.taps.org/colorado ) which helps families of fallen veterans.
Norris was a rancher and businessman with vision. During his lifetime, he accrued more than 110,000 acres in El Paso County, founded T-Cross Ranch and raised cattle and prize-winning quarterhorses.
He also oversaw a foundation that supported dozens of charities and held important roles in several rodeo organizations, including the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation.
