National Park Week begins this weekend, and visitors can celebrate America's treasured places for free.
Saturday is one of four upcoming free admission days at National Parks.
Eight national parks and monuments in Colorado will waive entrance fees, including Florissant Fossil Beds, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Colorado National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Great Sand Dunes, Hovenweep, Mesa Verde and Rocky Mountain National Park.
The next fee-free days are Aug. 25, Sept. 28 and Nov. 11.
+7
+7
+7
+7
+7