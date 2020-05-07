El Paso County Public Health will send cease-and-desist letters to two Calhan restaurants that opened Wednesday in defiance of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' order that dine-in service remain closed because of the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The department will be "moving forward" with issuing the reprimand to Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar and Grill, Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said.

Karen Starr, owner of Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar and Grill, said Thursday she doesn't intend to shut down, despite a hefty fine the health department could enforce for noncompliance. The business has already seen a 90% reduction in sales, even with carryout and delivery still available, she said.

"We're in America," Starr said. "(The health department) has a right to do that. And I have the right to keep my cafe open and give my customers a choice."

She added the community's reaction toward their reopening has been largely positive, with residents from around the state sending in their thanks.

"It has nothing to do with the money, why I opened up," she said. "My community of Calhan kept asking me 'Please open, we miss you guys.' ... They're glad we opened."

After the governor's stay-at-home order was lifted last week, phased reopenings with strict social-distancing guidelines have been in place for businesses like retail and salons. So far, the state has not given a reopening date for industries such as gyms and restaurants.

"Violation of public health orders is a criminal offense and could also affect retail food establishment licensing," a Public Health spokeswoman said. "That said, please know that El Paso County Public Health ... has a history of robust collaboration with our retail food partners, and we are committed to continuing to work together to find position solutions."

"I have constitutional rights that say I can be open. ...," Starr said. "There's no light at the end of the tunnel with all this. The day you can't feed your own family and they want to close you down, sad day in America."

