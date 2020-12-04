Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say the first order of COVID-19 vaccines was made on Thursday.
The state ordered approximately 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization.
"The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is a major turning point in this pandemic, and we will act as swiftly as possible to get it distributed once it is approved," Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE, said in a media release. "We are working closely with local public health agencies, hospitals and other health care providers, pharmacies and diverse community partners to distribute and administer the vaccine as equitably and efficiently as possible."
Due to a limited amount of vaccine dosages available, officials say it will take several months for every Coloradan who wants the vaccine to receive it.
Following an FDA issue of an emergency authorization for the vaccine, the initial shipment will head to Colorado within 24 hours, but shots will not begin to be administered until the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices gives recommendations on its use, according to the release.
Officials from CDPHE say they will continue monitoring the progress of COVID-19 vaccines and will give regular updates on the state's planning and distribution plan.