Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies to keep drunk drivers off the roads during an historically dangerous month for Colorado drivers, according to a Thursday news release.
The Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period will be in effect from Friday until June 21, agency officials said. State and local law enforcement, including Colorado Springs police and El Paso County deputies, will increase their presence on Colorado roads and highways during the period.
“Summer is the season for barbeques, camping, and family vacation,” State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said. “It's also the time when we see a rise in impaired drivers.”
June is typically one of the deadliest months for Colorado motorists, and having impaired drivers on the road only increases the risks, Packard said. Last June, there were 20 traffic deaths involving impaired drivers, according to CDOT data.
Of the more than 220 traffic deaths in Colorado so far this year, 69 involved an impaired driver – about 31% of the state’s total fatalities in 2021, according to the release.
Enforcement periods usually yield hundreds of arrests. During last year’s Summer Blitz, 407 impaired drivers were arrested, officials said. The recent Memorial Day enforcement campaign netted 209 arrests. Colorado Springs led the state in arrests during the Memorial Day period, with 24.
“Impaired drivers pose an entirely preventable threat to our transportation system,” said Darrell Lingk, director of CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety. “This makes DUI enforcement and education truly critical as we aim to reduce deaths, injuries and crashes on Colorado roads.”
Colorado residents are advised to refrain from driving even if they’ve only had a single alcoholic beverage. The best way to avoid a potentially catastrophic crash is to be clear-headed and free from distractions every time you get behind the wheel of a car, Packard said.
“Don't let your good time turn into dangerous, risk-taking behaviors," Packard said. "Make sure that you are sober, distraction-free, and buckled up every time you get behind the wheel.”