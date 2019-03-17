A CDOT employee was killed during a routine road operation near Dotsero, Saturday night.
The worker was in a construction zone when he was hit by a front-end loader. Colorado State Patrol, which is overseeing the investigation, said in a news release Sunday that the incident happened during a maintenance operation on North Frontage Road at I-70 mile marker 134.5. It occurred at 6:20 p.m., when there was still daylight.
No charges have been filed at this time. The event remains under investigation Sunday.
