The Colorado Department of Transportation will close southbound Interstate 25 overnight Friday south of Castle Rock to realign the road.
I-25 will close from Plum Creek Parkway to Sky View Lane starting at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Traffic will be detoured around the closure and add 15 minutes of travel time for drivers, the news release stated.
CDOT needs to close the road to move 23,000 feet of concrete barrier and to restripe the highway. A full closure is required to keep construction crews and travelers safe.
The road closure is part of a project along 18 miles of the interstate between Monument and Castle Rock, an area called "The Gap," where CDOT is widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction.
The agency is also widening the highway's shoulders, laying down new pavement, rebuilding bridges and putting in new wildlife crossings as part of the project.