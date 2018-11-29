UPDATE
The Colorado Department of Transportation will combine the northbound and southbound closures on Interstate 25 at Monument Thursday night, the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments tweeted.
All traffic will funnel into one lane around the closures and detour through the weigh stations
--
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday as crews work on the project to widen the I-25 "Gap," an El Paso County tweet says.
The lanes will be closed between Monument Hill and Colorado 105, the tweet says. Traffic will be detoured through the weigh stations.