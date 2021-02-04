Colorado Department of Transportation is putting Super Bowl weekend revelers on notice: enjoy the big game, but if you drink alcohol somewhere other than your home, arrange for a sober ride back.
Nearly 100 agencies were increasing their patrols on Colorado streets, roads and highways during the Super Bowl DUI enforcement weekend, as of Friday, the agency said in a news release.
Drunk driving enforcement periods typically result in hundreds of arrests. Last Super Bowl weekend, 229 impaired drivers were arrested statewide and the recent Winter Blitz enforcement netted 379 arrests, 40 of which occurred in Colorado Springs, the agency said.
“You have a lot to lose,” said State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard. “A DUI will cost you thousands of dollars, a license revocation, higher insurance premiums, and potential jail time. However, the worst consequence is living with the guilt of your actions causing harm to someone else.”
Last year, more than 200 people were killed in crashes that involved at least one impaired driver, CDOT data shows. El Paso County led the state in such fatalities with 31.
The state transportation agency has partnered with a breathalyzer company to offer Coloradans a 30% discount during the enforcement periods. But the state patrol said the only foolproof way to know you’re not driving impaired is to either abstain from alcohol, or get someone sober to drive you home.
“The only appropriate time to drive is with a blood-alcohol content of zero,” CDOT officials said.
As a visual reminder of how long alcohol stays in the system, CDOT has installed its 2-Hourglass display at Hazel’s Beverage World in Boulder. The display, which will remain visible until after St. Patrick’s Day, shows a large-scale glass of beer or wine, with a corresponding clock. As the “liquid” level in the glass is “consumed” the clock, marked “Tine Until Sober” goes up – a reminder that even one alcoholic beverage can impair the consumer for up to two hours, and the more you drink, the more time elapses until you’re sober.
“Don’t Make A Pour Decision,” the display warns.
The agency encourages Coloradans to enjoy the Super Bowl safely, which includes adhering to COVID-19 guidelines regarding gatherings and social distancing.
“Make a 'game plan' for the Super Bowl Sunday, because everyone loses when impaired drivers are on our roads,” Packard said.