Local residents can weigh in on southern Colorado’s transportation needs by calling into a telephone town hall Thursday hosted by state transportation officials.
The conference call is set for 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Some El Paso County residents will receive a call from CDOT inviting them to participate. People can also dial 855-710-6230 or sign up to receive a call on their cellphone by texting CDOTSE to 828282.
The discussion can be streamed online at Vekeo.com/coloradodot.
State transportation officials who will be on the call include CDOT Regional Director Karen Rowe and Transportation Commissioner Rocky Scott, whose district includes El Paso County.
Participants will have the chance to take part in live polling, ask a question, and share input.
The conference call is part of CDOT’s recent effort to gauge transportation priorities of communities statewide to develop a list of projects needed over the next decade. Residents from more than a dozen other southern Colorado counties, including Teller and Fremont, have been invited to participate in the call.
More information about CDOT’s statewide planning effort is available at Your TransportationPlan.com.