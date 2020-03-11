Transportation officials and the Colorado State Patrol announced increased speeding enforcement along the 18-mile stretch of the Interstate 25 South Gap corridor, where crashes have skyrocketed the past year.

Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation and State Patrol met Wednesday to discuss safety along the treacherous stretch of road construction from Monument to Castle Rock — commonly known as the "Gap."

“We’re all responsible for safety in the Gap — the engineers who design and plan the work, construction workers who build it, our crews who plow the snow and maintain the road, first responders who address incidents, and drivers who use the roadway daily,” said Steve Harelson, CDOT chief engineer, in a statement.

Beginning Thursday, the speed limit along the Gap will be reduced from 60 mph to 55 mph during peak travel times: morning and afternoon commutes, and most of the weekend. The limit will also be reduced during storms and when there are crashes, the statement said.

"High speeds and following too closely are the leading causes of crashes along this stretch of roadway, requiring increased education and enforcement — both on the ground and by aircraft," the statement said.

Over the past year, crashes in the Gap rose about 60%, State Patrol data showed.

From Sept. 1, 2018, to the end of 2019, there were 1,506 crashes on the stretch, compared with 939 during the same 16-month period from 2016 to 2017, the data showed.

In response to the increase in crashes, State Patrol will add extra enforcement seven days a week, including by aircraft, transportation officials said.

Two troopers in a plane circle an area with a camera, the statement explained. Using a radio, the airborne troopers alert cruisers on the ground to a speeding vehicle.

"On land or in air, our job is to ensure everyone is as safe as possible when traveling on Colorado roadways," State Patrol Major Tim Keeton said. "But we cannot do it alone. We need every driver to make it their personal responsibility to keep themselves, and others, safe when behind the wheel. And then drive accordingly."

Exceeding the speed limit by 10 to 19 mph in a construction zone can result in fines of more than $300. Drivers can also be ticketed for following too closely with a fine of more than $200.

About 66% of crashes on the Gap are caused by rear-end collisions, according to CDOT.

Crews broke ground on the $350 million Gap project after Labor Day in 2018. It's expected to be completed in 2022, according to CDOT. When it's done, the Gap will have six lanes — the existing four plus a toll lane in each direction.

Between September 2018 and September 2019, State Patrol issued more than 2,070 tickets to Gap drivers, CDOT reported.