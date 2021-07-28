European-style health passes for admission to public venues "may very well be a path forward" in the United States, said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.
France passed a law Monday requiring health passes to enter restaurants, bars, and other public venues. To receive a health pass, people must prove that they are fully vaccinated, recently tested negative for the virus, or recently recovered from the virus.
"They're issuing health passes there [in Europe], right, where you can go to a disco, or a disco-tech as they like to call it there, if you have a health pass," a host told Walensky during a Wednesday morning interview. "Is that something that the CDC would ever lean in to, or perhaps advise here?"
"You know, I think some communities are doing that, and that may very well be a path forward," Walensky responded. "I do want to sort of comment that in some fully vaccinated venues, if they are unmasked and if there are few people who are transmitting there as a fully vaccinated person, it is possible to pick up the disease in those settings."
Public health officials continue to advocate for nationwide vaccination amid the spread of the delta variant. About 57% of all U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 49% have been fully vaccinated.
