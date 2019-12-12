Football referee Bill Ryder was surrounded by 20 Denver police officers, who walked in a tight circle around the endangered official. Chaos ruled the afternoon as University of Denver fans tossed seat cushions and shouted threats.

It was Sept. 19, 1929, when Colorado College invaded DU’s football stadium and escaped with a wild 3-2 victory. CC superstar Dutch Clark had drop kicked a last-second, 43-yard field goal for the victory. Ryder first called the kick no good, but overturned his call after Clark and CC coach Bully Van De Graaff literally brought out the rule book. According to Gazette sports writer W.A. Mulligan, DU fans responded with a “near riot.”

The DU-CC sports rivalry lives. That’s for sure. Friday, the Tigers will again invade the DU campus in a continuation of an epic hockey rivalry that has seen rabid fans throwing frozen fish and live mice on the ice. Saturday, DU takes the bus to The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs for a rematch.

Long before the schools skated against each other, they battled on the football field. In the 1920s, both schools were regional powers in football, competing in the 12-team Rocky Mountain Conference that included Colorado, Utah, Brigham Young and Wyoming. DU dropped football in 1960, and CC followed by ending its program in 2009.

Long ago, this football rivalry seized the state’s attention. A packed house of 16,300, one of the biggest sports crowds in Colorado history, watched the 1929 game. At the time, 30,000 lived in Colorado Springs.

Many came to see Clark. “The ripping, tearing, dashing incomparable Clark,” wrote a breathless Gazette writer. Clark had drawn recruiters from across the country as an athlete in Pueblo, where he attended Central High. He lived in a 1,300-square-foot house on 1909 Pine Street that still stands.

He first committed to Michigan before changing his mind and enrolling at Northwestern. Soon, Clark became homesick. He didn’t enjoy the bustle of Chicago and wanted to return to the wide-open spaces of his home state. In the middle of the night, Clark sent a wire to a CC booster, whom he called “a fellow,” and said he wanted to play for the Tigers. Clark never revealed who that fellow was.

The fellow “sent me money to get me home,” Clark said years later. “I didn’t have any money, so I’d never (have) made it.”

He became a transcendent college player. As a junior in 1928, he was a first-team All American after rushing for 1,349 yards on 135 carries.. He seldom departed the field. He was a superlative runner and punter and tackler. And he was expert in the art of drop kicking.

With a drop kick, a holder wasn’t required. The kicker dropped the ball and made contact as it hit the ground. It was highly challenging to combine power with accuracy. Today’s placekickers don’t know how good they have it.

On Sept. 19, 1929, DU’s Pioneers violently held Clark in check. The nation’s best runner never could bust loose. In the final minute, CC’s drive stalled and Clark dropped into the backfield for a drop kick.

“It was a beautiful kick,” wrote Mulligan, “and to all spectators in the west stands was apparently cleanly through the goal posts.”

Ryder disagreed. He signaled the kick had missed.

And then the fun began. Clark, a quiet type, loudly protested at the 20-yard-line as Ryder listened.

“I took my headgear off,” Clark said, “and I didn’t slam it on the ground, but I screamed pretty loud, and he said, ‘Sorry, Dutch, it went over the goalposts.’”

Over the goalposts? Ryder’s observation soon would become crucial.

Van De Graaff had been a star at Alabama, the Crimson Tide’s first All American. He was highly intense. The coach ran on the field with a rule book, which stated a kick that goes directly over the post should be called good. The discussion continued several minutes.

Ryder walked away from the talk and called the kick good. DU fans saw victory transform to defeat, and seat cushions soon covered the field.

Clark became a star for the Detroit Lions in the infant National Football League. He died in 1978 in Cañon City, where he is buried.

Ryder, the man who changed his call, never regained status as a referee. Yes, Ryder was a hero on the CC campus.

Elsewhere?

“He was quite a nice fellow,” Clark said, “but he never worked another game in the Rocky Mountain Conference.”