Authorities have identified the second of three sets of remains found in San Luis Valley last month, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.
Shayla Jenna Hammel, of Saguache, was identified with the help of a forensic odontologist, CBI said. A family member reported the 34-year-old missing to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 26 after she was last seen in late October.
Authorities said they do not know how Hammel died, but believe foul play was involved. Further information surrounding the circumstances of her death were not released.
Earlier this month, investigators identified another set of remains, found on the same Conejos County property, as 38-year-old Myron Robert Martinez, according to CBI. Authorities continue to work to identify the third set of remains found on the property.
Adre Baroz, also known as Psycho, was arrested in connection to the discovery of the remains. The 26-year-old man is accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping and assault.
Police have declined to provide details as to how Baroz is connected to the remains, citing that an arrest affidavit is sealed. He has not been charged specifically in the deaths of Hammel or Martinez. He is being held in Alamosa County Jail.
Anyone with information about Hammel or the other unidentified human remains may call a tip line at 719- 270-0210.