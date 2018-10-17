A house fire early Sunday was caused by careless smoking, Colorado Springs fire Capt. Brian Vaughan said Wednesday in a news release.
All of the occupants of the home, including pets, were evacuated by the time firefighters arrived after reports of a house fire about 9 a.m. The family woke up to smoke alarms in their house in the 5500 block of Buckskin Pass Drive North.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke showing behind the house, then saw that the back deck was on fire. Flames spread along the house and into the attic space.
Occupants told firefighters they had been smoking on the deck the night before, and firefighters attributed that as an accidental cause.
There were no injuries to occupants or to firefighters, Vaughan said.
Colorado Springs Fire Department and National Fire Protection Association personnel said careless smoking caused an estimated 17,400 home structure fires in 2014, which also caused 570 deaths. The following link offers a reminder of how to keep your family, home and its contents safe if you are a smoker.