After two years of thinking that improved security measures had fixed the problem of catalytic converter theft on vehicles that transport seniors, developmentally disabled people and school children, vandals struck again last month, prompting a dire call-to-action.

“I think what’s happened is we’ve got people who’re probably struggling and see an opportunity to make a quick buck by vandalizing our vehicles,” said Silver Key Senior Services President and CEO Jason DeaBueno.

But what thieves looking to make what they perceive as easy money likely don’t realize the impact on the community’s vulnerable populations, he said.

Seniors and developmentally disabled people who need rides to medical appointments and other necessary locations are suffering in the wake of five of 26 Silver Key vehicles requiring a new catalytic converter. Meals on Wheels, the senior organization’s food delivery program, also has been affected.

“That takes out a large amount of our fleet,” DeaBueno said.

Each vehicle off the road reduces rides by 10, he said. Silver Key, on average, provides 2,500 rides a month.

Robbers cut and stole the units in mid-May.

The automotive part reduces the harm of toxic exhaust emissions. Thieves target them because of the precious metals they contain, which can yield hundreds of dollars at recycling facilities. Buyers say it’s hard to tell if one has been stolen because many are unidentifiable.

Silver Key is appealing to the community, DeaBueno said, in seeking up to 20 additional volunteer drivers to help lessen the blow to its transportation services. Call 719-884-2300 or go to https://www.silverkey.org/volunteer/application/.

"Volunteers help us to fully use our smaller vehicles that are in stock," he said. "We ask that people have patience as we work to meet all requested rides as we get our vehicles repaired."

Other local nonprofits have been victims as well this year. Two partner agencies to Silver Key, Envida and Fountain Valley Senior Center, which also provide transportation for seniors and disabled people, have experienced recent catalytic converter theft and vandalism to their vehicles.

The cost between the three organizations to replace the units is $40,000, DeaBueno said, which insurance doesn't cover.

Part of the expense is for cages that are placed around catalytic converters to deter theft, he added.

Even then, “sometimes they cut the cages,” DeaBueno said.

That’s what happened at Atlas Preparatory School, a K-12 charter school in Harrison School District 2, said Brittney Stroh, executive director.

The school had two catalytic converters stolen recently on the same vehicles that were hit in 2021, she said.

“We had installed cages around them to help prevent this and it unfortunately didn't work,” she said. “We had also moved our vehicles to a more visible area with security cameras.”

Replacement costs are estimated at $9,000, Stroh said.

“I truly wish the county would make it illegal to re-sell used catalytic converters, which is likely the only way to stop this from happening,” she said.

Silver Key’s fleet also was targeted in 2021, when seven units were taken. Community donations two years ago enabled Silver Key to build a new fence and add cameras and extra lighting to its parking lot, DeaBueno said.

Special Kids Special Families, which operates a day program for adults with special needs and takes clients into the community for activities, was struck by catalytic converter thieves for the first time, starting in February and continuing into April, said Shkak Yousuf, transportation manager.

A bus, a minivan and a company pickup truck were hit, he said, costing the organization more than $5,000 out-of-pocket.

“They target the high-profile vehicles because they don’t need a jack, and they fly in and run off,” Yousef said.

The three vehicles damaged out of 16 were parked in an organizational lot off North Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Filing a police report produced no results, Yousuf said. Neither did filling out an extensive application for a new, legislatively charged state program that issues money for catalytic converter theft victims.

A committee of the financial aid program denied the Special Kids Special Families request, Yousef said, saying they couldn’t help everyone.

Ensuring clients who needed a ride to the day program or community activities received one took some shuffling, he said.

“We still made all our routes and picked up everyone, but it was a challenge.”

Parking high-risk vehicles in a secured area with a fence and cameras at a different location seems to be working as a preventive measure, Yousef said.

Derek Wilson, director of development and communications, said such theft presents a hardship on nonprofits’ ability to perform needed services in the community.

“They’re not just going after anybody. These are organizations that literally work off the generosity of others,” he said. “We have to remain vigilant and united.”