The Castle Rock Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday on a special motion to light The Star atop The Rock as a symbol of hope during the pandemic.
The 40-foot star atop Castle Rock’s iconic Rock was originally constructed in 1936, during the Great Depression, as a symbol of hope that could be seen for miles around.
“When times get hard in Castle Rock, the community comes together,” said Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray. “We will get through this, and my wish is that everyone who sees The Star will ask themselves what they can do in the community to help those who need support.”
Officials hope The Star will be lit by Monday, March 23. Unlike at the annual starlighting ceremony, officials ask that the community not gather centrally to watch The Star light up.
