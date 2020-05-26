- Colorado restaurants get green light from Polis to open this week.
The owners of a Castle Rock restaurant shuttered by the state after video surfaced of its packed dining room on Mother's Day — in violation of a pandemic-related public health order — is suing the state.
The matter is "more than just a case of executive authority overreach and constitutional violations," contends the lawsuit, filed by C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen owners Jesse and April Arellano on Friday.
The suit — which names Colorado Gov. Jared Polis; the state health department and its executive director, Jill Hunsaker Ryan; and the Tri-County Health Department as defendants — calls public health orders stemming from coronavirus "devastating schemes in response to fluctuating, often inaccurate projects of COVID-19 related mass illness and death."
The governor's office does not comment on pending litigation, a spokesman said Tuesday.
The restaurant, C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen in Castle Rock, reopened for dine-in service on May 10, according to the lawsuit, despite a March 16 public health order temporarily shuttering in-restaurant dining throughout the state in an effort to quell the coronavirus pandemic.
In doing so, it caused an immediate health hazard, causing the Colorado Department of Health and Environment to use its authority under the state's Food Protection Act to shutter the eatery until it was "no longer a threat to public health and hazards are removed," Polis said at a May 11 press conference. He also said the restaurant's license would be suspended "indefinitely" and "probably for 30 days."
That day the Tri-County Health Department served an "order to close" the business's Castle Rock location, and Hunsaker Ryan suspended its license. The Castle Rock location suspended operations that day, according to the lawsuit, which states that there has been no opportunity to formally respond to the orders.
The business "could not operate profitably under the previous and current schemes even if allowed to, and are left with no recourse other than court action," the lawsuit states.
The Colorado Springs location was open for dine-in service May 24, the business' Facebook page stated in its first post since March 25.
"We're fighting for our constitutional rights," Jesse Arellano told KKTV earlier this month. "All of us are Americans, no matter what you believe or feel. This is the land of the free and the home of the brave."
On Saturday El Paso County announced it had been granted a waiver, or variance, from a statewide prohibition on in-person dining.
Douglas, Teller and Fremont counties were cleared to re-open in-person dining in recent days, provided they follow the same restrictions that apply in El Paso County, including limiting dining rooms to 50% of their normal capacities.
Restaurants may re-open for in-house dining Wednesday at half capacity or 50 individuals, whichever is lesser, the governor's office announced Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.