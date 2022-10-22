Castle Rock will limit lawns around new homes after Jan. 1 to conserve water.
The new rules approved by the town council last week prohibit lawns in front yards and limit lawns in backyards to 500 square feet.
"This is one of the most important things we are looking at doing for long-term water sustainability in the town of Castle Rock," Mark Marlowe, utilities director, told the board.
Castle Rock estimates that the limits on lawns could reduce outdoor water use 50% once the community is fully built out, according to the town's website.
The community is eliminating future front yard lawns in part to help encourage the acceptance of alternative landscaping that can thrive in a drier climate, he said.
"If we continue to put in that grass turf in the front it continues to drive that feeling that we need to have that here in Colorado," he said.
Castle Rock relies heavily on nonrenewable groundwater aquifers and it is working to transition to other sources, according to the town website.
Colorado Springs is considering a similar limit on new outdoor lawns as part of its new zoning code. The city's rule would limit outdoor lawns irrigated with sprinklers around new homes to 25% of the yard, not including space that cannot be planted, such as driveways.
Rules on lawns are becoming more common as the West faces a megadrought that has placed pressure on the Colorado River Basin. Colorado Springs relies on the river basin for 70% of its water.
Las Vegas and other communities have started taking out nonfunctional grass, such as lawns in front of neighborhood signs and along medians, to save water.