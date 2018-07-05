Jan Smith remembers being evacuated six years ago during the Waldo Canyon fire.
“Sadly, we’re all becoming familiar with it,” the Ute Pass resident said Thursday, while lugging dog food out of her vehicle.
She handed over several donations to Boy Scouts who were collecting items for workers and evacuees of the High Chateau fire in Teller County. “I know how people rallied to help me, so I looked through my pantry to see what I could do,” Smith said.
Members of Manitou Springs’ Boy Scout Troop 18 collected certain items Thursday morning at Ute Pass Elementary School and delivered them to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
Parent Nancy May said the troop worked with the Sheriff’s Office and fire departments to compile a list of what was needed to help the hundreds of firefighters and possibly some of those displaced from their homes for the past week.
“People said let’s help because any day it could be us,” May said, “and it’s good to get our youth involved in community service.”
Three truckloads full of water, pet food, toiletries, snacks, paper towels and other goods were collected from residents of Cascade, Chipita Park and Green Mountain Falls.
Several people donated cash amounting to $5,400, which May said she would turn over to the Divide animal shelter.
May said leftover items not needed for High Chateau, which has been burning northwest of Cripple Creek since June 29, will be passed on to other fire relief efforts in the region, including for the Weston Pass fire near Fairplay and the Spring Creek fire near Walsenburg.
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office no longer needs material donations, Sheriff Jason Mikesell said, but is working with Park State Bank & Trust in Woodland Park to open an account where people can make cash donations.
The money will go directly to benefit the 10 families whose homes were destroyed in the High Chateau fire, Mikesell said at Thursday’s community briefing at the Florissant Fire Station.
Kindheartedness can be too much of a good thing, when it comes to donating to support wildland firefighting efforts, some say.
Unless there’s a specific call for water, clothes, food or other supplies, it’s best to give money to verifiable charities that are assisting, said Bill Fortune, spokesman for the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming.
“Our preference is people don’t do drives,” Fortune said Thursday.
“Unfortunately, a lot of times, those donations tend to get in the way of doing our response because so have to manage them, and that takes away time in doing other services.”
The American Red Cross does not accept in-kind donations but does take cash or checks, which Fortune said is the best way residents can help.
Unused material donations from drives are the responsibility of the individual or group who organized the drive, Fortune said.
Many businesses and organizations are contributing, along with individuals.
Charis Bible College in Woodland Park donated $5,000 this week to help the Sheriff’s Office buy a trailer to haul large animals that needed to be evacuated.
“This check is a start,” Chris Suess, director of Charis operations, said in presenting the check Wednesday.
“It will not buy a trailer — it might buy tires for a trailer. But we hope this encourages other businesses to contribute.”
El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs announced this week that it is providing $20,000 to Care and Share Food Bank to support disaster response efforts to the High Chateau fire and the Spring fire, burning 17 miles west of Walsenburg.
Care and Share Food Bank in Colorado Springs is requesting monetary donations from the community at large “so that we can remain flexible and nimble to the needs in each of the communities affected.”
Donations can be made securely online at: https://careandshare.org/disaster.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office cautions people to be aware of possible charitable scams.
“Tragedy like this moves people to help,” Secretary of State Wayne Williams said in a news release.
“Unfortunately, we’ve also seen scams pop up in these situations. We want to encourage Coloradans in their philanthropic activity, but also help them avoid mistakes and make sure that donations get to the right place.”
Most charities that solicit contributions in Colorado are required to register with the Secretary of State’s Office, so donors can verify the registration number to confirm their legitimacy.
Phone and online solicitations should be particularly scrutinized before committing to giving a credit card number, Williams said.
Donors should watch for names of charities that sound familiar but are different from the norm, not click on links to charities on unfamiliar websites or in texts or emails, and ask for a receipt, he recommends.
Gazette reporter Kaitlin Durbin contributed to this story.