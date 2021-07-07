The number of confirmed cases of a new highly transmissible and more dangerous COVID-19 variant strain in El Paso County has quadrupled in the last two weeks.
Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday showed El Paso County is home to 258 confirmed cases of the extra transmissible, more dangerous B.1.617.2 variant, also known as the Delta variant. That’s four times as many cases of the new strain, identified in India in December, as were reported two weeks ago, when state data showed there were 63 cases of the variant strain locally.
El Paso County has the state’s second-largest concentration of the Delta variant, but Mesa County in western Colorado remains home to the largest concentration with 552 cases, more than twice the number reported two weeks ago, according to state data.
El Paso County still leads the state with the number of confirmed cases of the Alpha variant discovered in Britain, also known as B.1.1.7. Of Colorado’s nearly 13,000 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant, more than 2,500 of them are in El Paso County, state health data showed.
The state is sequencing about 15% of its positive samples, but since not all positive tests are sequenced, health officials know there are more variant cases circulating statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health spokesman Brian Spencer said.
“But our current volume of sequencing gives us a clear picture of variant prevalence across the state,” he said.
The Delta variant is about twice as contagious as the Alpha variant and likely now counts for about half of all new COVID-19 cases in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said during a press conference Wednesday. Because the strain is doubling nationally about every two weeks it could now make up as much as 80% of new cases, said Dr. Phoebe Lostroh, a Colorado College professor who has a Ph.D. in microbiology from Harvard University.
Several factors can influence the prevalence of variant strains in different counties, including vaccination rates, when the variant was identified in a specific location, whether outbreaks involving a variant have occurred, increased transmission rates and the number of people wearing masks, washing their hands and physically distancing, Spencer said.
El Paso County health data on Wednesday showed just over 51% of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 46.7% of eligible residents fully vaccinated. Similarly, the much smaller Mesa County in western Colorado has vaccinated 45.5% of its eligible residents with at least one dose, state data showed.
El Paso County trails behind other large counties like Denver, Jefferson, Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe, which all have inoculated 62% or more of their eligible populations, state data show.
The pace of vaccinations in El Paso County has also fallen in recent weeks. County data as of Tuesday show there are about 843 vaccinations on average every day compared to 1,476 two weeks ago.
“We’re really seeing the spread of these variants in counties with less than 70% of their eligible population vaccinated. We’re nowhere near that in El Paso County,” Lostroh said. “We are probably transmitting variants in situations that were safer six months ago but are now no longer as safe.”
Public Health and medical experts assert the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective tool available to fight the novel disease. The Pfizer vaccine is about 93% effective against the Alpha variant and about 88% effective against the Delta variant, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said during a news conference last month. Lostroh said last month the Moderna vaccine will likely have the same effectiveness, but it was unclear how effective the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be.
“One of the reasons to avoid getting infected is because it increases the chance of mutations to the strain,” Lostroh said Wednesday. “The mutation rate for viruses is very high and we don’t want the Delta variant to get worse, so we really need to be combatting its viral evolution.”
Local public health officials could enact more intense COVID-19 restrictions or requirements if community disease conditions warrant it, Spencer said.
Residents should, “make the right choices for themselves and weigh their own comfort and risk,” he said. Coloradans who aren’t fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks, physically distancing, washing their hands frequently and limiting gatherings with people outside their households, he added.
The state is making phone calls, sending text messages, sending mail and mobilizing vaccine buses to inoculate more people, Colorado’s COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager Tara Trujillo said Wednesday. They are also enrolling more primary care doctors, pediatricians, family practices and clinics in the state’s vaccine program as thousands of students prepare to return to in-person school in the fall.
“We want to make sure that teens and their families can have conversations about the vaccine with doctors they know and trust, especially as we start to get ready to send our kids back to school,” she said.
All Coloradans 12 and older may receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find a provider near you at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.