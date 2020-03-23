At least one confirmed case of the coronavirus has been reported in Teller County Monday by the county's public health department, according to a news release, and the state's public health department lists the county's total at three cases.
The cases is the county's first lab positive and was confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the county health department said in the news release.
Because testing is being limited to health care workers, those older than 65, and those with underlying medical conditions, there may be undetected cases in the county, the county health department said.
New coronavirus numbers released Monday showed no slowdown in the spread of the disease in Colorado, with 129 new cases pushing the statewide total to 720 in 31 counties, and a second death in Weld County.
The cases include 72 people hospitalized and five outbreaks at residential and health care facilities outside of hospitals, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported. The number of deaths across Colorado rose to seven, with 6,224 people tested for the virus.
State officials expect the number of cases to eventually reach "thousands" as the state ramps up testing across Colorado.
Gazette reporters Leslie James and Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.
