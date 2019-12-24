In the span of one week, a Cascade father and his two young daughters have gone from devastation to a “Christmas miracle.”

That’s how Michael Baumert, 37, describes the days after his home at 9580 Mohawk Trail burned to the ground. It’s not the reaction one would expect from a man who’d just “lost everything” the week before Christmas, but Baumert said the community’s support has turned his biggest loss into a momentous joy.

Baumert and his daughters, Keeghan, 9, and Kinslee, 6, had lived at the Mohawk Trail home for about three years, he said. It was a new beginning for the single dad, who works part time at a towing company while operating his window cleaning and pressure washing business. Inside the home were many of his memorabilia from a 15-year stint serving in the Army.

About 3 a.m. Dec. 16, Baumert said he woke to shouts from his neighbor at the front door. His dog, Duchess, was going “ballistic.” Baumert tried to turn the lights on but instead stumbled through the dark as he ran to answer the door.

“Dude, your house is on fire,” Baumert remembered his neighbor, Kevin Dexter, shouting to him. “You need to get out.”

The veteran turned and ran back inside to grab a pair of clothes for himself and a locket of his daughter’s. The girls were spending the night at their mother’s, he said.

Outside, Baumert and Dexter stood watching the flames consume the building. It took only minutes for the house to be engulfed, Dexter said, and it was almost 40 minutes before firefighters arrived.

“I watched everything … ” Baumert said. “It was probably the top three traumatic incidents in my (life.) I’ve been through a lot in my military career, and this was up there.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Baumert, who often works seven days a week, is known around his community for being neighborly, Dexter said. When the veteran had a snowplow attached to his truck, he would spend his extra hours voluntarily plowing side streets in Green Mountain Falls and Cascade.

After the fire, members of the tight-knit community contacted Baumert wanting to help. More than 50 Christmas toys for the girls were donated; a local business offered housekeeping services at the family’s temporary home; a photographer offered a free family portrait.

“It hurts my pride that I can’t provide for the kids right now,” Baumert said. “But I’m trying to be humble enough to accept (help).”

Baumert said Tuesday that just over a week after the fire, he has almost everything he could need. In fact, he said, he worries about spoiling his daughters with how many toys have been donated.

“I told them we’re donating a lot of it back to the community,” he said, laughing.

By Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Baumert’s friends garnered over $14,100 of its $20,000 goal. It’s an “overwhelming” amount in what the small-town veteran says has been a whirlwind of support.

More than anything, Baumert said he’s grateful to the community for helping restore his daughters’ Christmas. Despite thousands of dollars in damage at the home, he said the girls’ presents, stuffed animals and childhood memorabilia were the most painful loss.

“I’ve closed chapters of my life, and I’ve opened new chapters,” Baumert said. “As far as I’m concerned, the girls and I closed this chapter and now we’re moving forward.”

