Almost half of the 600 child victims in foster care in the Pikes Peak region are boys who need male Court-appointed Special Advocate volunteers to advocate for them.
“Dudes & Brews” is a casual volunteer recruitment evening, 6-7:30 p.m. at The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., on Wednesday.
Men who RSVP can have a free beer from The Garden’s drink menu as they learn about the program for these boys who have been abused or neglected. Male volunteers and staff members will be available.
CASA volunteers advocate for the young people's best interest in court and in the community.
Keri Kahn of CASA explained, "Boys who are in foster care have not necessarily had positive male role models in their lives, and they run a high risk of repeating the cycle of violence which often runs generationally through families." That's where CASA advocates come in, she said.
Kahn said that in 2020 only 19% of CASA volunteers in the Pikes Peak Region were male.
To attend the informational “Dudes and Brews,” RSVP at casappr.org/event/dudes-brews