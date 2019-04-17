Carl’s Jr. will become the first quick-service restaurant to introduce a CBD-infused menu item. The Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (CBD) will be available for one day only on Saturday, April 20.
The Rocky Mountain High features "two 100% charbroiled beef patties paired with Carl’s Jr. signature Santa Fe Sauce infused with CBD, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and Crisscut fries to give the burger the extra crunch – all between a premium bun," according to Carl’s Jr.
The cheeseburger will be sold at one Carl’s Jr. restaurant location at 4050 Colorado Boulevard in Denver beginning at 6 a.m. through close (or while supplies last). The Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight will be sold $4.20.
