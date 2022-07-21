Carl Bourgeois, a scion of one of the city’s first Black families who was known for restoring historical properties in Colorado Springs and Denver, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with heart disease, according to his family. He was 71.

The grandson of Kimbal D. Stroud – who settled in Colorado Springs in the early 20th century and put down roots that continue to bear fruit today – Bourgeois leaves a legacy of civic pride and selflessness, said his sister, April Nelson.

“His heart was as big as the developments and projects that he ran,” Nelson said. “He really cared about the community and environment that he was part of. In Colorado Springs and in Denver, he did so much to build up the communities in a positive way. “

The fourth of seven children born to Alfred Bourgeois and Bobby Stroud, Carl was born and raised in a small house Colorado Springs. He helped raise his younger siblings after his mother died at age 47, and in the 1970s he moved with his then-wife and family to Denver, where he worked as a banker.

When he arrived in Denver, Bourgeois was disheartened to see that the historically Black Five Points neighborhood, whose cultural significance was on par with Harlem’s in New York City, had fallen upon hard times.

“By the time I got there, it was in that downward spiral,” Bourgeois told The Gazette last year. “But I was still really impressed there were so many remnants of Black business people, and I wanted to be one.”

“When he came to Denver he saw that the Five Points neighborhood was going economically downhill,” said Wellington Webb, Denver’s first Black mayor and a longtime friend. “He looked at it and saw something worth investing in.”

With the skills of an experienced banker and the impassioned heart of a community advocate, Bourgeois began to invest in and help revitalize a once-proud neighborhood that appeared destined for the wrecking ball, Webb said. In 1983, he and two partners bought their first property in the neighborhood — the Triangle Building on Washington Street. They bought and renovated a second building three years later, and the rebirth of the Five Points had begun, according to Webb.

“He had a sense of history and wanted to provide opportunities by saving part of that history that might be torn down,” Webb said.

In 1989, Bourgeois founded Civil Technology, a firm specializing in construction management and real estate development. The company has lent its management and development expertise to many Denver projects, including Denver International Airport, Stapleton Redevelopment Project, the Webb Municipal Office Building, Denver Art Museum, and downtown Denver’s 14th Street Streetscape, according to the firm’s website.

Where other people might have seen a community in disrepair, Bourgeois saw opportunity, Nelson said.

“He could look at a property that no one else wanted to take on, and he would turn it into something that was beneficial to the community,” she said.

Bourgeois also had a passion for African history, Webb said. He visited the continent several times, bought a farm in South Africa and developed a friendship with South African musician Hugh Masekela.

“He thought it was important for Black Americans to maintain a connection with the Motherland,” Webb said.

After more than three decades in Denver, Bourgeois returned to the Colorado Springs neighborhood where he was raised and saw another property he could revitalize. He purchased a condemned home and the surrounding 10 acres at 944 N. Walnut St. and began to restore the two-story Victorian to its former glory.

He decorated it with South African art and artifacts from his family’s history, and breathed life into the crumbling acreage surrounding the home that was once an apple orchard.

Bourgeois’ grandfather, Stroud, settled in this neighborhood west of what's now Interstate 25 in the early 1900s, patriarch of one of the city’s first Black families. Stroud’s youngest child was Bourgeois’ mother, Bobby. Carl would be born in the same little house. And like the generation before him, he and his siblings would work at the neighboring country estate of the pioneer Hagermans — the regal property surrounded by cobblestone.

“It’s almost like a big, huge circle of history," Nelson said last year.

Bourgeois in recent times began throwing an annual July 3 celebration at the Walnut Street home, inviting hundreds of people to eat and listen to live music.

Webb and his wife went to this year’s party and sat with Bourgeois, whose once-robust frame had been weakened by cardiac amyloidosis, a condition that reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood. Bourgeois watched most of the festivities from a window inside the home, but remained in good spirits, Webb said.

“I was struck by the fact that even in his unhealthy condition, even though he was in palliative care, he still thought it was important to carry through with this annual event — even though he knew it was the last one he would see.”

Bee Harris, a Denver publisher who knew Bourgeois for more than 30 years, said he was a rare entity — a kindhearted man with the grit to succeed in the business world.

“He was a successful businessman, but he used his success to help people,” Harris said. “You’d have a hard time finding anyone with anything negative to say about Carl Bourgeois.”

“He loved his family, and he really cared about Denver and Colorado Springs, and the people who lived in those communities,” Nelson said. “He was a truly good man.”

No funeral or memorial service, according to Bourgeois' wishes, is planned, family said.