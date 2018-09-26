A woman was injured overnight after she was accosted and carjacked in the Denver International Airport parking lot.
The same suspects are also believed to have shot at law enforcement.
Denver police say the woman was already in her BMW but still in the Pikes Peak lot when the suspects approached around 1 a.m. and took her car. She was able to get away but sustained a cut to her head.
Just before that, two vehicles were reported stolen from the Hertz rental car lot just south of the airport. While police were investigating, they saw two men walking around. Officers went to talk with the men and say the suspects shot at them. Sister station KCNC reports the men ran off and the police did not return fire.