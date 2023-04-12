Suspects in a carjacking and an armed robbery in east Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning are at large. Police said they may be looking for one person too, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 4:14 a.m., Wednesday, officials received a call regarding a victim that had their car stolen at gun point near the 400 block of South Murray Boulevard. Twenty minutes later, authorities received reports of an armed robbery near the 2500 block of Airport Road.

Officials said although vehicle descriptions were vague, the carjacking victims had their SUV stolen and an SUV was also described in the armed robbery.

One responding officer was able to locate the SUV stolen in the carjacking, and attempted to make contact. Officers said they eventually lost sight of the vehicle due to the suspect using excessive speed and exhibiting reckless driving behavior.

Police have not confirmed if these two cases are related. At the time of this article, no arrests have been made.