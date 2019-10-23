A suspect crashed into the stone wall around a Pueblo cemetery Tuesday night following an armed carjacking.
Pueblo Police joined the chase at about 8:34 p.m. after a shot was fired. It isn't clear where the shot was fired or at who, no one was hit. The suspect reportedly drove a vehicle into a yard along Bandera on the southeast part of the city. The suspect then carjacked someone in the neighborhood.
The suspect made it about 3.5 miles in the stolen truck before crashing into a stone wall at Mountain View Cemetery near Northern Ave. and Prairie Ave. Police say the suspect tried to run through the cemetery but was caught soon after.