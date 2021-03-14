A masked robber in Colorado Springs used Sunday’s powerful storm as cover to steal a car at gunpoint, police say.
The carjacking occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Harrison Road, on the city's southeast side, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. The robber — wearing a black facemask and black hooded sweatshirt — entered the victim’s 2002 Saturn and ordered the person out at gunpoint.
The stolen car was last seen southbound on Interstate 25. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.