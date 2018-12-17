Carelessly discarded smoking materials sparked the blaze that killed a 64-year-old man in a mobile home Wednesday, Colorado Springs firefighters said.
Firefighters fought the flames at The Springs mobile home community, 1095 Western Drive, for about an hour and found Steven Cryer dead inside, reports the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The mobile home did not have functioning smoke alarms, firefighters said.