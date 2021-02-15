Care and Share Food Bank is opening two new food pantries this week, in a stride toward its vision of a hunger-free Southern Colorado, the nonprofit announced Monday.
The pantries, called “Sunny Side Market | Food For All," are located in Fountain, at 501 E. Iowa Ave., and Pueblo, at 1230 E. 8th St.
Community members in need will have the opportunity to shop at either location several times a week, free of charge. They will only have to enroll as shoppers once, either online at sunnysidemarket.org or at their first visit, and will be issued a personal key card for future visits.
The food pantry will offer a variety of grocery options available to shoppers including fresh fruits and vegetables; fresh meats and poultry; dairy products; canned goods; cereals and boxed goods; breads, rolls, and loaves; sweet treats and cookies; and frozen meals and other prepared goods.
“We have been dreaming about the possibility of launching a network of Care and Share owned-and-operated food pantries, and we’re thrilled to see it come to fruition,” said Lynne Telford, Care and Share Food Bank CEO.
Amid COVID-19 concerns, Sunny Side Market has outlined a few safety precautions. A limited amount shoppers will be allowed in the market at a time, and masks must warn at all times. Volunteers will also consistently sanitize shopping carts and equipment, and hand sanitizer will be available for shoppers and volunteers.
The Sunny Side Market Fountain location will open to shoppers for the first time starting Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will hold weekly hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
"We’re eager to continue to serve our communities and to get more food to our neighbors in need,” Telford said.