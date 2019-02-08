Care and Share Food Bank and The Broadmoor World Arena are partnering to help neighbors who are working to get back on their feet after the impact of the government shutdown. Care and Share is hosting an emergency food distribution in the parking lot of The Broadmoor World Arena at 2 p.m. Friday.
Attendees do not have to be federal workers in order to receive food. The distribution is open to everyone. No identification is required.
This distribution is different than the Mobile Food Pantries held in recent weeks. Here’s what neighbors attending the event need to know:
The distribution is first come, first served until the food runs out. No one will be served before 2 p.m.
• Access to The Broadmoor World Arena parking will not open until 1 p.m.
• Food will be distributed to one household per vehicle.