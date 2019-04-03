Several children were riding in the back seat of a car that was struck by bullets Tuesday evening at an intersection near the Citadel Mall, police said.
The car was targeted in a shooting at about 7 p.m. in the intersection of Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard. The car was hit by three bullets, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
It is unclear how many children were in the car. Police said early Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.
The intersection was closed for about one hour and investigators said six or seven shots were fired.